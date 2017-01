Join us every Friday night for ice skating and dancing! The Ice Skating Rink is open every Friday, Saturday, & Sunday until March 5, 2017. Full bar, full menu, and concessions available in the rink!

Hours:

Friday - 5pm-10pm

Saturday - Noon-10pm

Sunday - Noon-8pm

Rates:

Admisson - $10.50

Skate Rental - $5.00

For more information:

The Loading Dock (618) 786-3494

loadingdock@gtec.com