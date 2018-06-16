The Metro East Model Railroad Club Open House

TRAIN SHOW: The Metro East Model Railroad Club will host Open Houses during the Glen Carbon Homecoming Celebration on Friday and Saturday, June 15 and 16, 2018.

The hours are from 5 until 8 p.m. on Friday and from 3 until 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The club is located in the old Fire House/Village Hall, located at 180 Summit Street in Glen Carbon.

Come watch the trains running on the club's 18x27 foot HO scale model railroad, largely modeled after various areas in and around Glen Carbon.

Admission is FREE!

For more information, please call Bill at 618-531-1589 or Bob at 618-476-9228 or check the website at www.trainweb.org/memrc