The Other Wise Men

The Other Wise Man

December 8th & 10th

Troy United Methodist Church will present a Christmas drama, The Other Wise Man, on December 8th at 7pm and December 10th at 3pm. Set in the time of Jesus, this story tells the tale of another wise man who lived his life honoring Jesus. The play is directed by Mark Nelson. Tickets are $10 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under. They are available online at Troyumc.org/Christmas or in the church office.

The cast includes: Bill Conklin, Emily Ottwein, Mickey Jackson, Loren Fear, Jane Scott, Linda Monks, Connor Johnson, Don Saterlee, Masja LaRue, Anna Leitner, Andy Adams, Andrew Adams, Anna Adams, Sue Busler, Jaime Ingle, Mike Leitner, Kim Alvis, Jean Nelson, Emma Leitner, Tonnie Kenney, and Mark Nelson

Troy United Methodist Church

407 Edwardsville Road, Troy, IL 62294

618.667.6241