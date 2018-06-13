The Savvy Caregiver
Alton Memorial Hospital 1 Memorial Drive, Alton, Illinois 62002
Wednesday, June 13/Wednesday, June 27
The Savvy Caregiver; a program for caregivers of dementia patients; 2-4 p.m.; Duncan Wing ground floor conference room (behind Starbuck’s); two more sessions on July 11 and July 25. Free. Space is limited. To reserve a space, call the AMH Center for Senior Renewal at 618-463-7895.
