The Spirit of Peoria Cruises from St. Louis to Grafton & Grafton to Florence

The Spirit of Peoria offers full day cruises from St. Louis to Grafton and Grafton to Florence. Guests can enjoy all-you-can-eat meals, professional storytelling, unlimited complimentary soft drinks, live entertainment, historic information, and more during a fun filled day out on the Mississippi and Illinois rivers.

Jun. 27 St. Louis to Grafton

Jun. 28 Grafton to Florence

Aug. 29 St. Louis to Grafton

Sep. 19 St. Louis to Grafton

Oct. 10 St. Louis to Grafton

Tickets are $140 per person and are all inclusive. Cruises from both St. Louis to Grafton and Grafton to Florence are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Cruises start loading half an hour before the listed times. Full day cruises include:

Parking is available on the St. Louis Riverfront for the St. Louis to Grafton cruises and the north lot of the Loading Dock parking lot for the Grafton to Florence cruise.

Reservations may be made online at www.VisitAlton.com/Cruise or by calling the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau at 1-800-258-6645. Tickets may be paid for by cash, Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Discover. All sales are final. For all cruising policies, go to www.VisitAlton.com/Cruise.