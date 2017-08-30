The Spirit of Peoria Mississippi River Cruises

The Spirit of Peoria is back! Sit back and relax on one of the many sightseeing cruises. As one of the few remaining paddleboats on the Mississippi River, the Spirit of Peoria will transport you back to simpler times. You can unwind with deck side seating in the open air or relax inside with a full view of the landscape, either way you are sure to have a wonderful time. The Spirit of Peoria offers sightseeing, lunch, and dinner cruises throughout the season.

Relax on the river with a 90-minute scenic morning or afternoon sightseeing cruise. Or let the chefs do the cooking during a lunch or dinner cruise along the Mississippi River. Sightseeing cruise tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for seniors, $14 for children (ages 4-12), and infants are free. Group rates are available for groups of 20 or more. The two hour lunch cruises are $45 per person inclusive. Dinner cruises are also available for $55 per person.

The Spirit of Peoria offers multiple cruises:

Aug. 30 Morning Sightseeing Cruise 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Aug. 30 Lunch Cruise 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Aug 30 Afternoon Sightseeing Cruise 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sightseeing, lunch, and dinner cruises will depart from the Grafton Loading Dock, 400 Front St, Grafton, IL. Boarding will begin half an hour before the listed time.

Parking is available on the north lot of the Loading Dock parking lot.

Reservations may be made online at www.VisitAlton.com/Cruise or by calling the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau at 1-800-258-6645. Tickets may be paid for by cash, Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Discover. All sales are final. For all cruising policies, go to www.VisitAlton.com/Cruise.