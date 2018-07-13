The Sweet Potatoes in Concert

Friday, July 13th

The nationally-acclaimed music group "The Sweet Potatoes" will dish up a tasty blend of country, folk and homespun Americana in a 7 pm concert Friday July 13 at the Troy United Methodist Church.

Based in Southern California, the performers are Laura Hall, pianist of the show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (songwriter, guitar, accordion, ukulele and vocals); Kelly Macleod, who was in the band Private Life (songwriter, guitar and vocals); and actor Rick Hall (bass, harmonica and vocals).

The concert is open to the public; a free-will offering will be taken and CDs will be sold. For further information and to hear the group, go to www.thesweetpotatoes.com.

Troy United Methodist Church

407 Edwardsville Road, Troy, IL 62294

618.667.6241