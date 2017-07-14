The Yoga Connection

Be Well Now 221 E. Center Drive, Alton, Illinois 62002

The Yoga Connection is offering new sessions in July. 

  • Little Yogis. Fridays, July 14, 21, 28, 4:15-5:00 p.m. Using movement through games and stories, Simonne Meszaros, RCYT, will teach children ages 8-11 about mindfulness and yoga. Class limited to 12. Cost is $45 until July 13/$60 same day.

Pre-registration required.

Forms and details on these and other classes can be found at theyogaconnection.me or the Events page at The-Yoga-Connection-at-BWN on Facebook or call 618-467-8827.

The Yoga Connection operates within Be Well Now, 221 E. Center Dr., Alton.

618-467-8827
