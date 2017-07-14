The Yoga Connection is offering new sessions in July.

Waves of Healing, Singing Bowl Sound Therapy with Pati Pellerito.

Friday, July 14, 6:00-8:30 p.m. In this interactive workshop with more than 30 Tibetan singing bowls, participants will gain an understanding of the effect of sound on our physical and emotional bodies, learn how to properly hold and play a bowl to produce the best sound and learn to use a singing bowl for meditation. Bowls will be available for use or bring your own. Cost is $50 until July 13/$60 same day.

Pre-registration required. Forms and details on these and other classes can be found at theyogaconnection.me or the Events page at The-Yoga-Connection-at-BWN on Facebook or call 618-467-8827. The Yoga Connection operates within Be Well Now, 221 E. Center Dr., Alton.