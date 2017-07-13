Alton YWCA and Alton High School Edible Arrangements Introduce Theatre Camp

This summer, the YWCA of Alton has decided to enlist the help of theater students of the area to expose the younger generations to the art of the theater. In coordination with the Alton High School Edible Arrangements, the YWCA of Alton is proud to present its, “Summer Theatre Camp”. This camp is for ages eight to thirteen years and will take place in the YWCA gym and run from July 10 to July 14.

Campers will be participating in improv games, voice lessons, audition etiquette, acting and dance tips. The camp runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and campers will need to bring their own lunch. There will be a rehearsal that Saturday, July 15 followed by a performance by the Improv Troupe. The performance will be free admission but donations are excepted.

Through the YWCA’s activities for kids, area youth are cultivating the values, skills and relationships that lead to positive behaviors, better health and educational achievement. Contact the YWCA of Alton for more information or to register for the Summer Theater Camp at 1-(618)-465-7774 or at info@altonywca.com.

The YWCA of Alton is proudly sponsored by Morrissey Contracting Co., Inc., Simmons Hanley Conroy, and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery. Alton YWCA is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families and strengthen our community.