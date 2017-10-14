Third Annual “Dog Days” Event
Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic 33 E. Airline Drive, East Alton, Illinois 62024
Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic will host its third annual “Dog Days” event at 33 East Airline Drive, East Alton, Illinois on October 14, 2017 from 11-2 p.m. to benefit 5A’s Animal Shelter.
This FREE event will include pet adoptions, rock painting, pet photography, boutique bakeries, handmade pet clothes, food, basket raffles, and much more!
The basket raffle will take place later that day with all proceeds to benefit
5A’s Animal Shelter. You do not need to be present to win.
The Rosewood Heights Fire Department will be cooking hot dogs for purchase.
Leashed and well behaved, vaccinated dogs are invited to join the fun.
Vendors and Sponsors include:
5A’S Animal Shelter
Airport Bowl
Lauren Kersey’s Cupcakes and Dog Treats
Bell's Bath Bombs
Boutique 38
Bowtique
Cassens Photo
Castelli at 255
Chris Warner
Clever Container
DoTerra
Duke’s Bakery
First Stop Bake Shop
Gent Pet Cemetery
Healing Touch Wellness Center
Homeward Bound Pet Cemetery
Janna Stewart
Jessica’s Pet Styling
Kim Soens Handmade Items
Avon
LuLaRoe
Melaleuca
Night Shade Balms and Oils
No Cookie Cutter Here
NuSkin
Origami Owl
Pampered Chef
Paparazzi
Perfectly Posh
Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic and Friends
Rosewood Heights Fire Department
Rosewood Pet Hospital
Sever’s Meat Market
Thirty-One
Your Design or Mine
Your Personalized Creations