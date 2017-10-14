Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic to host “DOG DAYS”

Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic will host its third annual “Dog Days” event at 33 East Airline Drive, East Alton, Illinois on October 14, 2017 from 11-2 p.m. to benefit 5A’s Animal Shelter.

This FREE event will include pet adoptions, rock painting, pet photography, boutique bakeries, handmade pet clothes, food, basket raffles, and much more!

The basket raffle will take place later that day with all proceeds to benefit

5A’s Animal Shelter. You do not need to be present to win.

The Rosewood Heights Fire Department will be cooking hot dogs for purchase.

Leashed and well behaved, vaccinated dogs are invited to join the fun.

Vendors and Sponsors include:

5A’S Animal Shelter

Airport Bowl

Lauren Kersey’s Cupcakes and Dog Treats

Bell's Bath Bombs

Boutique 38

Bowtique

Cassens Photo

Castelli at 255

Chris Warner

Clever Container

DoTerra

Duke’s Bakery

First Stop Bake Shop

Gent Pet Cemetery

Healing Touch Wellness Center

Homeward Bound Pet Cemetery

Janna Stewart

Jessica’s Pet Styling

Kim Soens Handmade Items

Avon

LuLaRoe

Melaleuca

Night Shade Balms and Oils

No Cookie Cutter Here

NuSkin

Origami Owl

Pampered Chef

Paparazzi

Perfectly Posh

Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic and Friends

Rosewood Heights Fire Department

Rosewood Pet Hospital

Sever’s Meat Market

Thirty-One

Your Design or Mine

Your Personalized Creations