TNI Volunteer Day

Saturday, August 19, 2017

9:00am to 12:00pm

The Nature Institute

2213 S. Levis Lane

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 466-9930

Want to lend a helping hand, but you aren't sure what to assist with? Join TNI every third Saturday of the month to assist with different projects. You could assist with prep for different events or head out into the preserve for trail work. Call the TNI office at (618) 466-9930 with any questions.