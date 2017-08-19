TNI Volunteer Day
TNI Volunteer Day
Saturday, August 19, 2017
9:00am to 12:00pm
(618) 466-9930
Want to lend a helping hand, but you aren't sure what to assist with? Join TNI every third Saturday of the month to assist with different projects. You could assist with prep for different events or head out into the preserve for trail work. Call the TNI office at (618) 466-9930 with any questions.
