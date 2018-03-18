The Tony Pace Experience

Greater Alton Concert Association welcomes Las Vegas headliner Tony Pace to the Hatheway Cultural Center stage on Sunday, March 18, at 3:00 pm. Tony brings a fast paced show full of music, comedy, and spot on impressions of many music superstars! Using the vocal techniques learned while studying at Boston University and a few props he has developed a repertoire of impersonations including Willie Nelson, Cher, and Michael Jackson to name a few. The show is outlined but never scripted so it evolves with each audience. Tickets are $25.00/advance or $30.00/door. A list of 17 ticket outlets can be found at our website www.altonconcerts.org or by calling 618-468-4222.