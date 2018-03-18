The Tony Pace Experience
Hatheway Cultural Center 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
Greater Alton Concert Association welcomes Las Vegas headliner Tony Pace to the Hatheway Cultural Center stage on Sunday, March 18, at 3:00 pm. Tony brings a fast paced show full of music, comedy, and spot on impressions of many music superstars! Using the vocal techniques learned while studying at Boston University and a few props he has developed a repertoire of impersonations including Willie Nelson, Cher, and Michael Jackson to name a few. The show is outlined but never scripted so it evolves with each audience. Tickets are $25.00/advance or $30.00/door. A list of 17 ticket outlets can be found at our website www.altonconcerts.org or by calling 618-468-4222.