TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)

Nameoki United Methodist Church 1900 Pontoon Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040

TOPS will have their Open House on January 10, 2018.  They are a friendly and supportive 

club that encourages anyone who is interested in losing weight to come and join them. 

They offer weekly programs giving helpful tips for your weight loss journey.

Date:            Wednesday, January 10, 2018

Time:            9:30 AM ( meeting starts at 10:00 AM)

Location:      Nameoki United Methodist Church

                        1900 Pontoon Road

                        Granite City, IL 62040

Questions:    Call Pat at 876-3687

618-876-3687
