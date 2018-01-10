TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)

TOPS will have their Open House on January 10, 2018. They are a friendly and supportive

club that encourages anyone who is interested in losing weight to come and join them.

They offer weekly programs giving helpful tips for your weight loss journey.

Date: Wednesday, January 10, 2018

Time: 9:30 AM ( meeting starts at 10:00 AM)

Location: Nameoki United Methodist Church

1900 Pontoon Road

Granite City, IL 62040

Questions: Call Pat at 876-3687