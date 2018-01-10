TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
Nameoki United Methodist Church 1900 Pontoon Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040
TOPS will have their Open House on January 10, 2018. They are a friendly and supportive
club that encourages anyone who is interested in losing weight to come and join them.
They offer weekly programs giving helpful tips for your weight loss journey.
Date: Wednesday, January 10, 2018
Time: 9:30 AM ( meeting starts at 10:00 AM)
Location: Nameoki United Methodist Church
Questions: Call Pat at 876-3687
