TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Weekly Weight Loss Support Group

The Wood River chapter of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Wednesday at the First Christian Church of Wood River, located at 160 E. Lorena Avenue. Weigh-in's begin at 9 a.m., and the weekly program is from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. Visitors are always welcome (preteens, teens, and adults – male and female). The first meeting is free.

TOPS Club, Inc. ® is an affordable, nonprofit, weight-loss support and wellness education organization with thousands of associate chapters in the United States and Canada. Members learn about nutrition, portion control, food planning, exercise, motivation, and more at weekly meetings.