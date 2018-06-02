Tour De Cure

June 2, 2018, 6:00 am - 7:00 pm

Alton Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Dr, Alton, IL

Join over 1,000 cyclists, in the fight to stop diabetes, at the Alton Riverfront Amphitheater.

Choose to ride 10 (family fun), 30, 50, 62 or 100 miles on routes that will take you through beautiful rural Illinois with various terrains, from flat to moderate rolling hills.

Cyclists of all ages can find a route that suits them in this well-supported ride. Rest stops are located approximately every 10 miles and are stocked with water, snacks, beverages and first aid. Support vehicles patrol the routes for your assistance and safety.

Click here for routes, maps and times: https://goo.gl/c3hLBR The post party will consist of a Wellness Fair to showcase some cutting edge technology and medicine around diabetes, fun and friendly competition at the Woodard activity zone, beer garden, lunch cooked fresh on site by Noodles and Company, vendor fair to support our local businesses and a live concert performance.

All of this will take place right there at the Alton Amphitheater where the start/finish line is.

For more information, call Brooke Underwood at (314) 822-5490X6824 or email at bunderwood@diabetes.org

Admission Registration fee: Dec. 1-Feb. 28: $15 March 1-April 30: $25 May 1- May 17: $30 May 18- June 2 (event day): $35