Toys For Tots building dedication

I am the commander of the East Alton American Legion and we leased a building to Olin, that is located next door to our post, for 45 years and they recently moved out. We are allowing the Toys for Tots to use our building for the yearly Christmas toy drive. We are having a building dedication on Nov. 4th at 11am at the building. We will be having a ceremony to officially turn the building over to them to use at this time. We would like to invite you to attend. Thank Michael Seitzinger