Alton Regional Multi-modal Transportation Center 1 Golf Road, Alton, Illinois 62002
Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Gates open at 10:00am | 10:00am to 2:00pm
Alton Regional Multi-modal Transportation Center
1 Golf Rd
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 468-1280
Come to Train Day at the new Alton Regional Multimodal Transportation Center and see model trains, learn about train safety and more.
