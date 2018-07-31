Train Day

Alton Regional Multi-modal Transportation Center 1 Golf Road, Alton, Illinois 62002

Train Day

Tuesday, July 31, 2018

Gates open at 10:00am | 10:00am to 2:00pm

Alton Regional Multi-modal Transportation Center

1 Golf Rd

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 468-1280

Come to Train Day at the new Alton Regional Multimodal Transportation Center and see model trains, learn about train safety and more.

Alton Regional Multi-modal Transportation Center 1 Golf Road, Alton, Illinois 62002
