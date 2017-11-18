Train Show: Open House

TRAIN SHOW: The Metro East Model Railroad Club will host an Open House on November 18, 2017 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at their club house located at 180 Summit Street in Glen Carbon (the old Glen Carbon Firehouse/City Hall).

Visitors are welcome to view the trains running on the Club's 18x27 foot HO Scale model railroad. Admission is free.

For more information, please call Bob at 618-476-9228 or Bill at 618-24-6596 or check the website at www.trainweb.or/memrc