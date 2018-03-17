TRAIN SHOW: The Metro East Model Railroad Club will host an Open House from 10 A to 3 P on Saturday, March 17, 2018. The club is located in old Glen Carbon Fire House/Village Hall, 180 Summit Street in Glen Carbon. Come watch the trains running on the club's 18 x 27 foot HO scale model railroad. Admission is FREE! For more information, please call Bob at 618-476-928 or Bill at 618-531-1589 or check the web at www.trainweb.org/memrc