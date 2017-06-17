Metro East Model Railroad Club Open House
The Metro East Model Railroad Club 180 Summit Street, Glen Carbon, Illinois
The Metro East Model Railroad Club will host Open Houses during the Glen Carbon Homecoming Celebration on:
Friday, June 16, 2017, from 5-8 p.m.
Saturday, June 17, 2017, from 3-8 p.m.
The club is located in the old Firehouse/Village Hall at 180 Summit Street in Glen Carbon.
Come watch the trains running on the club's 18x27 foot, multi-level HO scale model railroad, largely modeled after various areas in and around Glen Carbon.
Admission and snacks are FREE!
For mor information please call Bill 618-254-6596 or Bob 618-476-9228, or check the website at www.trainweb.org/memrc
