Metro East Model Railroad Club Open House

The Metro East Model Railroad Club will host Open Houses during the Glen Carbon Homecoming Celebration on:

Friday, June 16, 2017, from 5-8 p.m.

Saturday, June 17, 2017, from 3-8 p.m.

The club is located in the old Firehouse/Village Hall at 180 Summit Street in Glen Carbon.

Come watch the trains running on the club's 18x27 foot, multi-level HO scale model railroad, largely modeled after various areas in and around Glen Carbon.

Admission and snacks are FREE!

For mor information please call Bill 618-254-6596 or Bob 618-476-9228, or check the website at www.trainweb.org/memrc