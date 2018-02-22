Have you ever wondered what happens after you die?

Heaven? Hell? Reincarnation? A cosmic universe of numbers and post-its? Anything? Or can we glitch the system and explore the hereafter at will?

Transferred: A Story About Life After Death will take you on one man’s journey from death to wherever it is we go. Three beings help escort the tragic creature through his voyage into the hereafter and all it encompasses. The challenge for audiences is to leave with new ways of thinking about the human experience of “after.”

Join us on an adventure of the mind and an indulgence of the senses in the second show of our premiere season — ‘Transferred: A Story About Life After Death. The show is told in two acts and will run at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, and 24 at the Rogue House, 1320 Milton Road inside the Milton Schoolhouse. Tickets are available in advance and at the door for a $15 general admission fee. Germania Brew Haus is partnering with the theater for this event and will offer draft beer, wine, and other beverages or visit Maeva's Coffeehouse downstairs for treats and caffeinated drinks.