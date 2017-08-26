Tri-County Olden Days

Saturday, August 26 & 27, 2017

7:00am to 5:00pm

Tri-County Antique Club

23946 State Highway 3

Dow, IL 62022

(800) 258-6645

Come out and enjoy a family oriented event that has something for everyone in Dow, Illinois! A steam, gas and threshing show will feature antique tractors, engines and heritage demonstrations, along with an antique tractor pull. There will be live entertainment both days, with Cowboy Church on Sunday. Shop the large craft & flea market and enjoy lots of good "old-fashioned" food.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Friday: Set-up until 8 p.m.

Saturday is Kids’ Day!

Open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10 a.m. – Threshing & Sawmilling & Draft Horse Plowing

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.- Centennial Road Bluegrass Band

2 p.m. – Parade of Power

1 p.m. – Garden Tractor Pull

4 p.m.-8 p.m. – Outlaw Opry Band

Sunday: Open 7 a.m.- 5 p.m.

9 a.m. – Cowboy Church with Special Guest Jessy James

10 a.m. – Threshing & Sawmilling

11 a.m. – Tractor Games & Rodeo

12 p.m.-3 p.m. – Misty Ridge Band

12 p.m. – Antique Car Show

1 p.m. – Garden Tractor Pull,

Prairieland Pullers

2 p.m. – Parade of Power

Admission

$5

Kids 12 and under FREE