Tri-County Olden Days
Tri-County Antique Club 23946 State Highway 3, Dow, Illinois 62022
Saturday, August 26 & 27, 2017
7:00am to 5:00pm
(800) 258-6645
Come out and enjoy a family oriented event that has something for everyone in Dow, Illinois! A steam, gas and threshing show will feature antique tractors, engines and heritage demonstrations, along with an antique tractor pull. There will be live entertainment both days, with Cowboy Church on Sunday. Shop the large craft & flea market and enjoy lots of good "old-fashioned" food.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Friday: Set-up until 8 p.m.
Saturday is Kids’ Day!
Open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
10 a.m. – Threshing & Sawmilling & Draft Horse Plowing
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.- Centennial Road Bluegrass Band
2 p.m. – Parade of Power
1 p.m. – Garden Tractor Pull
4 p.m.-8 p.m. – Outlaw Opry Band
Sunday: Open 7 a.m.- 5 p.m.
9 a.m. – Cowboy Church with Special Guest Jessy James
10 a.m. – Threshing & Sawmilling
11 a.m. – Tractor Games & Rodeo
12 p.m.-3 p.m. – Misty Ridge Band
12 p.m. – Antique Car Show
1 p.m. – Garden Tractor Pull,
Prairieland Pullers
2 p.m. – Parade of Power
Admission
$5
Kids 12 and under FREE