Tri-County Olden Days

Saturday, August 25, 2018, 7:00am to 5:00pm

Sunday, August 26, 2018, 7:00am - 5:00pm

Tri-County Antique Club

23946 State Highway 3

Dow, IL 62022

(800) 258-6645

Come out and enjoy a family oriented event that has something for everyone in Dow, Illinois! A steam, gas and threshing show will feature antique tractors, engines and heritage demonstrations, along with an antique tractor pull. There will be live entertainment both days, with Cowboy Church on Sunday. Shop the large craft & flea market and enjoy lots of good "old-fashioned" food.