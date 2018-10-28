Trick or Treat Tour at McPike Mansion

Sunday, October 28, 2018

Starting at 7:00 pm

McPike Mansion

2018 Alby St.

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 830-2179

Learn the history of the McPike Mansion and take a look at the documented photos of the mansion and paranormal activity. Then, take a tour of the surrounding grounds and the crypt. Talking with the spirits with dowsing rods and join us for a dark session in the cellar with our experienced medium. Tour lasts approximately 90 minutes.

All proceeds go toward the restoration of the mansion. There will be something special planned for each tour.

For more information, contact Sharyn at (618) 830-2179.

Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for teens and $5 for children.