Cambridge House 6960 State Route 162, Maryville, Illinois

The Cambridge House of Maryville will be hosting a “Trick-or-Treating” event on Saturday, October 28th from 1-3pm.  The general public is invited to attend for activities, the opportunity to visit with residents and collect candy in a safe and controlled environment.  Staff members will be on site to lead groups of trick-or-treaters through the building to visit the pre-registered resident’s apartments.   Pre-registration for trick-or-treaters is encouraged but not required.  For additional information, call 618-288-2211.  The Cambridge House of Maryville is located at 6960 State Route 162 in Maryville.

