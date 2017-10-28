The Cambridge House of Maryville will be hosting a “Trick-or-Treating” event on Saturday, October 28th from 1-3pm. The general public is invited to attend for activities, the opportunity to visit with residents and collect candy in a safe and controlled environment. Staff members will be on site to lead groups of trick-or-treaters through the building to visit the pre-registered resident’s apartments. Pre-registration for trick-or-treaters is encouraged but not required. For additional information, call 618-288-2211. The Cambridge House of Maryville is located at 6960 State Route 162 in Maryville.