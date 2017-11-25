Trilogy and Family Album (Films)

Saturday, November 25, 2017

7:00pm to 9:00pm

Jacoby Arts Center

627 E. Broadway

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-5222

Short film: "Trilogy"- music inspired by three works of art: Le Siffleur (The Whistler), sculpture by V. B. Szczeblewski, c. 1889; La Banista (The Bather), sculpture by Estela Ubando Coria, early 20th century; and Thicket No. 43, oil and acrylic painting by Jeffrey Vaughn, 2017.

Feature film: "Family Album" - music tells a family's story. Both films are a community effort by vocalists, dancers, and actors and are filmed on location in the greater Alton, Illinois area.

This is a free event and donations are welcomed. Copies of the evening’s films will be available for purchase.