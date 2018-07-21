Trinity Lutheran Ministries to Host First Annual Community Share Bags Tournament

Trinity Lutheran Church 600 Water Street, Edwardsville, Illinois

Trinity Lutheran Ministries to Host First Annual Community Share Bags Tournament 

All proceeds from the event benefit the Glen-Ed Food Pantry School Supplies Program 

Trinity Lutheran Ministries will be hosting the first annual Community Share Bags Tournament on July 21, with proceeds from the event benefiting the Glen-Ed Food Pantry’s school supplies program.

The event will feature a double elimination- style tournament with 16, two-person teams.

Nominal cash prizes will be awarded to the first, second, and third place teams. Sign-up is on a first-come, first-served basis, as only 16 teams will be able to participate.

The entry fee for the tournament is $20 per team, or the donation of a backpack with school supplies that is valued at $20.

The event will additionally feature participation games for children 15 and under, with gift certificates being awarded to all participants.

The suggested donation for the participation games is washable markers or a school locker padlock.

The event will be held at 600 Water Street in Edwardsville.

In the event of rain, the event will be held in the school gymnasium.

Sign up begins at 10 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis, and the tournament begins at 11 a.m.

Please contact Pastor Jared DeBlieck with any questions at jdeblieck@trinitylutheranministries.org.

Trinity Lutheran Church 600 Water Street, Edwardsville, Illinois
