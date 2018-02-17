Trivia Night for Bott Cemetery
Piasa Township Park 17873 Lageman Lane, Alton, Illinois
Come on out for a fun night of chance and trivia in support of the Bott Cemetery, 170+ years of history. This is our annual fundraiser that always proves to be a hilariously fun evening. Come and see how much you know. We will also have a silent auction, door prizes, and a 50/50 drawing. Bring your own snacks. Soda and popcorn will be provided.
Games, Raffle, Trivia