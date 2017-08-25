Trivia Night fundraiser at Argosy Casino

Get your team together now for Friday, August 25, 2017, when Alton Main Street will host a Trivia Night fundraiser at Argosy Casino to help advance our mission of promoting and improving Alton’s Downtown historic district. The event will take place in the Casino’s beautiful Music Hall, located on the boat at #1 Piasa Street.

Doors will open at 6 pm, and play will begin at 7 pm. The cost for a table of ten players is $150, and the team that comes in first place will take home a $150 cash prize. There is also a $100 prize for second place, and a $50 prize for third place. The event will include silent action items, a 50/50 drawing, fun participatory games, and of course lots of fascinating trivia questions – many with an Alton theme. No outside food or beverage please, as Argosy Casino will offer specials and there will be a cash bar available. Tickets can be purchased via Paypal by visiting the homepage of www.DowntownAlton.com.

If your group is less than ten people that’s no problem; upon arrival we will seat your group at a table with others to complete your team. For more info, please visit the event page at face- book.com/AltonMainStreet.

Silent Auction donations are being requested for this event—get some great exposure for your business as a supporter of Downtown Alton’s continued revitalization! For details, please email info@altonmainstreet.org or call 463-1016