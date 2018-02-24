Trivia Night Hosted by Young Friends of Land of Lincoln

to Google Calendar - Trivia Night Hosted by Young Friends of Land of Lincoln - 2018-02-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Trivia Night Hosted by Young Friends of Land of Lincoln - 2018-02-24 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Trivia Night Hosted by Young Friends of Land of Lincoln - 2018-02-24 18:00:00 iCalendar - Trivia Night Hosted by Young Friends of Land of Lincoln - 2018-02-24 18:00:00

Collinsville Fireman's Hall 9510 Collinsville Road , Collinsville, Illinois 62234

The Young Friends of Land of Lincoln are hosting a trivia night to benefit Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation. We are currently seeking event and round sponsors ("Event Sponsor" Level = $400; "Round Sponsor" Level = $250). To reserve your table ($160 for 8-person table), please contact Lura January at ljanuary@lollaf.org.

Info
Collinsville Fireman's Hall 9510 Collinsville Road , Collinsville, Illinois 62234 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Trivia
6183980574
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Trivia Night Hosted by Young Friends of Land of Lincoln - 2018-02-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Trivia Night Hosted by Young Friends of Land of Lincoln - 2018-02-24 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Trivia Night Hosted by Young Friends of Land of Lincoln - 2018-02-24 18:00:00 iCalendar - Trivia Night Hosted by Young Friends of Land of Lincoln - 2018-02-24 18:00:00