Godfrey-based non profit raising money for School Repair Project in Guatemala Trivia Night To Benefit The Mustard Seed Peace Project.

The Mustard Seed Peace Project will host a Trivia Night on Friday, April 21, 2017 starting at 7:00 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Alton, IL. The cost for the event will be $15.00 per person, or $120.00 per table with a maximum of 8 players per table/team.

The Trivia Night will be held at The Knights of Columbus Hall, 405 East Fourth Street in Alton, IL.

A basket auction, attendance prizes and games will take place throughout the night and a cash prize is awarded to the first place team.

Popcorn, soda and beer are provided, and a cash bar is available.

Players can bring their own food or purchase pizza on-site, with a portion of the sales going to MSPP.

To ensure a table or for more information, please call Ed at (260) 479-0372 or Megan at (618) 558-1704