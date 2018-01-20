Historic Lincoln School Alumni Foundation to Host First-Ever Trivia Night

Test Your Trivia IQ on Saturday, January 20th at the American Legion in Edwardsville

The Historic Lincoln School Alumni Foundation (HLSAF) is pleased to announce it’s first-ever Trivia Night will be held on Saturday, January 20, 2018, at the Edwardsville American Legion, 58 South State Route 157, Edwardsville, Illinois. All proceeds from the event will contribute to the enhancement of educational opportunities of our area’s youth in Edwardsville School District 7.

The inaugural event will feature a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, prizes and in-between round games, fun and, of course, eight rounds of trivia. Guests are encouraged to bring their own food and soft drinks to the event and to get creative with their tables. A cash bar will be available. Doors open at 6:00 pm and play will begin at 7:00pm. The entry fee for the event is $160 for a table of eight or $20 per person. Free Mulligans will be given to teams registered and paid by January 5th, 2018.

To purchase a table, a seat or become a sponsor or auction donor, or for more information, please contact Terry Lynn at bigtlynn@hotmail.com or (618) 656- 5925 or Kim Germinn at kim@brick47.com or (618) 581-1624.

The Historic Lincoln School Alumni Foundation (HLSAF) was established in 1986 by former Lincoln School students to enhance the educational opportunities of our youth in Edwardsville School District 7. Recently, the organization has helped fund “The 21st Century Classroom Technology” program that provided our district’s students a more interactive learning environment. Additionally, the organization has provided funding for the district’s summer reading program, tutoring services, cultural and preforming arts exposure, school supplies, food baskets and gift cards. Each year the HLSAF awards grants to graduating seniors and students currently attending institutions of higher learning.

The foundation relies solely on the generosity of community leaders, organizations and individuals for its annual “giving” budget. The HLSAF is a 501(c)(3) organization and all contributions are tax deductible.

Visit our webpage at HLSAF.org