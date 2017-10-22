Trunk or Treat
St. Paul United Methodist Church in Rosewood Heights/East Alton is hosting a community Trunk or Treat! Join us Sunday, October 22 for a fun, free community event! Hot dogs and s'mores will also be provided! We hope to see you there and in your Halloween costumes! The church is located at 10 North Center Street, East Alton, IL 62024.
