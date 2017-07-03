TWIGS FREE LUNCH FOR W.R. & HARTFORD
First United Methodist Church of Wood River 30 North Sixth Street, Wood River, Illinois 62095
First UMC of Wood River and Hartford UMC are having their free summer lunch TWIGS program for kids Mondays thru Fridays 11:30-12:30 ! Hartford Location is at the elementary school on 2nd St. at the cafeteria and Wood River location is at Lewis & Clark Middle School on Acton at the cafeteria entrance.
