TWIGS Lunch Program
Hartford Elementary 110 West Second Street, Hartford, Illinois 62048
First United Methodist of Wood River and Hartford United Methodist will be having their free summer lunch TWIGS program Monday - Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. beginning June 5, 2017, in Hartford at the elementary school on 2nd Street at the entrance to the cafeteria.
In Wood River, location will be at Lewis & Clark Middle School on Acton Street at the cafeteria entrance.
All children are welcome!
