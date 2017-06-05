TWIGS Lunch Program

First United Methodist of Wood River and Hartford United Methodist will be having their free summer lunch TWIGS program Monday - Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. beginning June 5, 2017, in Hartford at the elementary school on 2nd Street at the entrance to the cafeteria.

In Wood River, location will be at Lewis & Clark Middle School on Acton Street at the cafeteria entrance.

All children are welcome!