Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair

Saturday, June 9, 2018

10:00am to 4:00pm

Pere Marquette State Park

13112 Visitor Center Lane

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-3323

For a day filled with fun and educational activities for the entire family check out the Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair! The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pere Marquette State Park, near Grafton, on Illinois Route 100. The 25th Annual Fishing Fair will include some favorite activities from previous years, plus several new activities we hope families will enjoy.

Some favorites include a catch-and-release bluegill pond, where young anglers can have their photograph taken with their catch; the popular One-Cast station where everyone wins a prize; and the Bow-fishing Stations where children can shoot in a pool or at a 3D target.

There is no charge to attend the Fishing Fair or to catch a fish and parking is free. No license or fishing gear is needed. For more information contact: Pere Marquette State Park at (618) 786-3323 ext. 1 or Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge at (618) 883-2524.

The event is hosted by Pere Marquette State Park (administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources) and co-sponsored by Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge (administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service).