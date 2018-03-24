Underground Railroad Shuttle Tour (March 24: 10AM)

Saturday, March 24, 2018

10:00am to 12:00pm

And

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Alton Visitor Center

200 Piasa Street

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 465-6676

Learn about local, Underground Railroad sites on a shuttle tour with J.E. Robinson Tours and the Alton Regional CVB. The two-hour guided shuttle tours will stop at some of the sites that were part of the Underground Railroad system including Rocky Fork Church, Enos Apartments and more.

Alton’s riverfront location along the Mighty Mississippi played a vital role in helping slaves make connections to the freedom of the northern U.S. Buried beneath the streets of Alton and Godfrey, remnants of this period in history still exist.

For more information on the Underground Railroad shuttle tours or to make advance registrations, please contact the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau at (800) 258-6645.

****Shuttle is not ADA accessible****

Admission

$25