A Place of Grace and St. John United Church of Christ (228 N 6th St., Wood River, IL) is partnering to bring the Riverbend community an opportunity for spiritual formation in monthly Spirituality Centers. The January theme is "Unfolding Possibilities: A Spirituality Center on Baptism" and will feature prayer stations where participants can connect with God through various prayerful activities. You are invited to come and to bring friends and to talk with God about the unfolding possibilities God has in store for you in the new year.

A Place of Grace is supported by offerings.