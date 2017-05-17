Cambridge House of Maryville presents The Union Armies of the West

Please join us for a wonderfully entertaining and educational event. On Wednesday, May 17, from 2-3 p.m., the Cambridge House of Maryville is proud to welcome The Union Armies of the West.

This Civil War reenactment group in period uniform and dress will speak to our residents and guests about the Civil War. They will bring a table, field desk, officer’s saddle, flags, and other memorabilia. The actors will not deviate from personage until they have answered the last of the audience’s questions. A flag raising ceremony will conclude the presentation.

Please join us for this trip through history in our comfortable Dining Room.

The public is invited to attend!

The Cambridge House of Maryville is located at 6960 State Route 162 in Maryville, Illinois.

For more information on this event or the Cambridge House of Maryville’s affordable assisted living community, call us today at 618-288-2211.