Join us for the United We Run For a Cure 5K at the Alton Amphitheater down by the Riverfront in Alton, IL to benefit the American Cancer Society through the Relay For Life of Riverbend.

Each race registration receives a themed tank top with entry fee. Registrations received after June 1st are not guaranteed shirts. Dress in your best patriotic gear and show your red, white and blue spirit as we raise money to find a cure for cancer!

If you have a Relay team, your registration will be credited to your fundraising efforts.

11 and under-$20 each

11 and under-$25 each after June 1st

12 and up-$25 each

12 and up-$30 each after June 1st

Race day packet pick up will start at 5:00 pm at the race location.

The race will begin promptly at 7:30 pm.

Contact Sheena at sheena.whitehead@cancer.org for questions!

Online registration at: https://register.chronotrack.com/r/39573