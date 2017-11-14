Upward Basketball & Cheerleading Evaluation & Registration

Upward Basketball & Cheerleading

Evalution & Registration November 14th

Upward Sports, the world's largest Christian sports program for children, was created with a vision to provide the best sports experience possible for every child. Each year some 1 million people around the world play, coach, referee, or volunteer in Upward Sports leagues and camps hosted by more than 2,600 churches.

Anyone - children and volunteers of any faith or no faith - can participate in Upward Sports. Specifically designed for children in 4 year old - 8th grade, Upward Sports aim to bring out "the winner" in every child - regardless of the game's score.

UPCOMING EVALUATION DATE: Tuesday, November 14, 6-8 pm.

Register online at www.troyumc.org/upward.

You may also register in person by contacting the church and picking up a brochure.

Contact David Roderick for more information: david@troyumc.org | 618-667-6241

Troy United Methodist Church

407 Edwardsville Road, Troy, IL 62294