US Veterans Foundation Go Green or Go Home Trivia Night

Come out for a night of fun and Support US Veterans Foundation for our Trivia Night.

There are 14 tables, of which 4 are VIP tables. A table is $130 for a table of 8 and $15 each extra person (up to 2).

VIP tables cost is $200 for a team of 8 and $15 each extra person (up to 2). VIP will receive 1 free drink and free shirts for team.

There will be a cash bar, you can BYO food but there will be food for purchase. NO OUTSIDE DRINKS ALLOWED

We are having a 50/50 raffle, and a silent auction.

Questions?? email cfo@usvetsfoundation.org