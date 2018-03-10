US Veterans Foundation Go Green or Go Home Trivia Night

Spencer T. Olin Golf Course 4701 College Avenue, Alton, Illinois 62002

Come out for a night of fun and Support US Veterans Foundation for our Trivia Night.

There are 14 tables, of which 4 are VIP tables. A table is $130 for a table of 8 and $15 each extra person (up to 2).

VIP tables cost is $200 for a team of 8 and $15 each extra person (up to 2).  VIP will receive 1 free drink and free shirts for team. 

There will be a cash bar, you can BYO food but there will be food for purchase. NO OUTSIDE DRINKS ALLOWED 

We are having a 50/50 raffle, and a silent auction.

Questions?? email cfo@usvetsfoundation.org

Info
Spencer T. Olin Golf Course 4701 College Avenue, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Trivia, Veterans
