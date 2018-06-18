First Christian Church of Wood River Hosts Vacation Bible School!

The First Christian Church at 160 East Lorena invites area children to attend its annual Vacation Bible School, Monday through Friday, June 18-22, from 6-8 pm.

Children in kindergarten through 5th grade are welcomed.

Bible stories, crafts, games, music, and snacks will be featured.

The theme of the week is "Shipwrecked": for those who feel lost, alone, afraid, or sad, Jesus is your friend.

To sign up or obtain more information, call the church at 254-3221.

Mrs. Michelle Decker is program director.