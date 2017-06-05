Monday, June 5—Wednesday, June 7

Vacation Bible School at The Nature Institute, 2121 S. Levis Ln., Godfrey, Elm Street Presbyterian & First Presbyterian Churches of Alton and First Presbyterian Church of Edwardsville will offer Vacation Bible School from 5:30—8:00 p.m. each evening for children ages 4 – 11 years.

This year’s program is “CAMP OUT", and emphasizes our relationship with God in the great outdoors.

This year’s theme is “Jesus is the Light of the World.” All children, regardless of denomination or religion, are invited to join us for crafts, games, snacks, music, stories and fun. Attendance is free!

To register or for more information, call Elm St. Presbyterian, (618) 466-5475, First Presbyterian, (618) 465-3592 or Edwardsville Presbyterian (618) 656-4550.