Vacation Bible School "Hero Central"

to Google Calendar - Vacation Bible School "Hero Central" - 2017-07-31 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vacation Bible School "Hero Central" - 2017-07-31 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vacation Bible School "Hero Central" - 2017-07-31 18:00:00 iCalendar - Vacation Bible School "Hero Central" - 2017-07-31 18:00:00

First United Methodist Church of Wood River 30 North Sixth Street, Wood River, Illinois 62095

Vacation Bible School "Hero Central" will be at First United Methodist Church at 30 North Sixth Street July 31, through August 4, 2017, so make plans now to attend! 

Ages 3 years thru 5th Grade from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 pm.

For more info please call Belinda 618-556-0456 or Angela 618-973-1289! 

"Do good!  Seek peace and go after it!" Psalm 34:14b.

All are welcome!

Info

First United Methodist Church of Wood River 30 North Sixth Street, Wood River, Illinois 62095 View Map

Vacation Bible School

618-556-0456

to Google Calendar - Vacation Bible School "Hero Central" - 2017-07-31 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vacation Bible School "Hero Central" - 2017-07-31 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vacation Bible School "Hero Central" - 2017-07-31 18:00:00 iCalendar - Vacation Bible School "Hero Central" - 2017-07-31 18:00:00