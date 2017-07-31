Vacation Bible School "Hero Central" will be at First United Methodist Church at 30 North Sixth Street July 31, through August 4, 2017, so make plans now to attend!

Ages 3 years thru 5th Grade from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 pm.

For more info please call Belinda 618-556-0456 or Angela 618-973-1289!

"Do good! Seek peace and go after it!" Psalm 34:14b.

All are welcome!