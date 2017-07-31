Vacation Bible School "Hero Central"
First United Methodist Church of Wood River 30 North Sixth Street, Wood River, Illinois 62095
Vacation Bible School "Hero Central" will be at First United Methodist Church at 30 North Sixth Street July 31, through August 4, 2017, so make plans now to attend!
Ages 3 years thru 5th Grade from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 pm.
For more info please call Belinda 618-556-0456 or Angela 618-973-1289!
"Do good! Seek peace and go after it!" Psalm 34:14b.
All are welcome!
