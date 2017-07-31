Vacation Bible School: "Hero Central"
First United Methodist Church of Wood River 30 North Sixth Street, Wood River, Illinois 62095
Vacation Bible School "Hero Central" will be held at the First United Methodist Church at 30 North Sixth Street starting July 31st through August 4 so make plans now for your children to attend! 3 years thru 5th Grade from 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm. It is a combined effort with First Baptist Church of Wood River and Wanda First United Methodist Church. For more info please call Belinda 618-556-0456 or 254-1921! "Do good! Seek peace and go after it!" Psalm 34:14b. All are welcome!