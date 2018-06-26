VAcation Bible School - -Jerseyville

It's that time of year again to register your child for Jump Camp! Jump Camp is for ages 3 years old - 6th grade. Also, if you are 13 or older and would like to help out please contact Holly Camacaro at hollyc@cccjv.com. Follow this link to fill out the form to register for free for Jump Camp 2018!!! It's going to be an awesome summer! https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfyZNKy55XHNv6xzByBj76NkQDknY1A-8ekOiu7WS8zzVTevw/

We will kick off our VBS on Sunday June 24th at 10:00 am with a special kids service for the entire family. Then beginning Tuesday, June 26 - Friday, June29, VBS Jump Camp will be held from 6:30-8:30 pm. We have many exciting activities planned. The last day will be held at Donor pool, where a special service will be held, and food will be served. We hope you will join us for some awes. ome learning of God's word, great worship music, fun crafts, and exciting games!