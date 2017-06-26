Vacation Bible School:Over the Moat!

Beltline Christian Center 310 Oakwood Ave., Alton, Illinois 62002

Come join us for this amazing adventure as we go over the Moat! We will explore David's life and times through stories, crafts, games and snacks! We will find our way to the King while learning from the stories of David and enjoy this renaissance week of fun and learning!!!

Don't miss it!!

Everyone ages 4-12 invited!!!!!

Bring a friend!!! June 26th-30th 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Beltline Christian Center 310 Oakwood Ave., Alton, Illinois 62002

618-462-2412

please enable javascript to view

