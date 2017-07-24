Vacation Bible School: St. John UCC

St. John’s United Church of Christ at 228 North 6th Street (6th and Penning Avenues) in Wood River is hosting its Vacation Bible School from Monday July 24 through Thursday, July 27, from 6:00pm until 8:15pm. Children from ages 2 to just completed 5th grade are invited to attend. All attendees will make craft projects, science experiments, enjoy recreation time, and have tasty snacks. Our mission for the week will be Operation Blessing in Wood River; the children will be collecting canned goods and money for the food pantry. Perfect attendance will be rewarded with a drawing for Raging Rivers Tickets, Grizzlies Tickets, and tickets to the Magic House!

If anyone is interested in attending, they can call 254-6682, register online at www.cokesburyvbs.com/stjohnuccwr or register in person at 6:00 each evening.